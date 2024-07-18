‘Deal completed’: Liverpool transfer target just signed five-year contract amid growing Trent concern

Leny Yoro has officially signed for Manchester United on a five-year deal keeping him at the club until the summer of 2029.

Fabrizio Romano shared the news in question on X (formerly Twitter) following a protracted transfer saga also involving Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid.

🚨✍🏻 Leny Yoro has just signed his contract as new Manchester United player. Deal completed on both clubs and player side as Man Utd and Lille are exchanging all documents today. Yoro signs in at Manchester United until June 2029, medical tests also done. Saga over. pic.twitter.com/pOKvE2cPfC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2024

The Frenchman joins after a €50m [£42m] deal plus add-ons was agreed with Lille, with both Los Blancos and the Reds refusing to stump up a significant fee.

The Merseysiders’ interest was understood to be genuine, but they weren’t prepared to fund a package exceeding €60m [£50.4m].

Elsewhere: Trent Alexander-Arnold may not commit his future to Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold is now understood to be contemplating his long-term future in the sport.

The England international hasn’t yet committed to Real Madrid, it’s worth highlighting, though it appears such an eventuality is far from being off the table.

In the meantime, Miguel Delaney reports that the No.66 is prepared to see how things develop at Liverpool under new boss Arne Slot before committing one way or another.

A point of reassurance for Liverpool? Or growing concern?

Either way, it seems that we may not get an answer on the contract extension question for the 25-year-old much before the following summer transfer window.

