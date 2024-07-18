Miguel Delaney shares most concerning Trent transfer update yet amid Madrid interest

One summer ago, it seemed like many a Liverpool fan’s dream could be fulfilled with Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly attempting to persuade Jude Bellingham to move to Merseyside.

Fast forward a year and now it seems the Los Blancos midfielder could return the favour amid an increasing number of reports around Madrid’s interest in the Reds fullback.

One player who very much likes Bellingham is Alexander-Arnold, their friendship strengthening Touched on in article, but Alexander-Arnold basically thinking about seeing how Liverpool go for a year – but Madrid increasingly temptinghttps://t.co/sRBxs3KA9k — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) July 18, 2024

Miguel Delaney, writing for The Independent, shared the following: “The midfielder has also developed a strong friendship with Trent Alexander-Arnold, to the point that many around the squad are now talking as if it could swing the Liverpool wing-back going to Real Madrid when his contract runs out next year.”

Even more worrying was the journalist’s aforementioned tweet on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting the No.6 will see how things go under new boss Arne Slot before committing one way or the other.

Hardly news that will be music to the ears of Liverpool’s decision-makers given Trent’s contract runs out in 2025.

Will ‘seeing how it goes’ work for Liverpool?

You could forgive fans for groaning at the idea of losing yet another top star to free agency. To lose a generational talent in Trent Alexander-Arnold – arguably the leading fullback talent in world football – would be a genuine travesty.

With that in mind, however, how on earth do Liverpool respond?

We have to be confident that the change in management will be a success to some degree – Slot wasn’t selected on a whim but rather an outcome brought about by a meticulous behind-the-scenes process.

The similarities with his predecessor Jurgen Klopp should offer more than a sense of continuity, but there can be no guarantees of success at this stage.

If Liverpool had been dealing with a contract expiring in 2026, however, they could argue that more than reasonable money could be secured the following summer, should Trent feel not enough progress is being made.

That’s unfortunately not the case, of course, which leaves our recruitment team in a difficult position.

We can’t see our No.66 being sold this summer but the thought of Real Madrid snapping him up for free next year is enough to twist the stomach of any diehard Red.

In the meantime, that leaves us with the faith Richard Hughes and Co. clearly have in Arne Slot in delivering the kind of opening campaign fit to keep a player of Alexander-Arnold’s quality on Merseyside.

