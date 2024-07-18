New first friendly under Arne Slot announced; playing in Liverpool this week – Lynch

Liverpool fans are desperate to see a first glimpse of Arne Slot as manager and his first game in charge of the club has been revealed.

As reported by David Lynch on X: ‘Arne Slot will take charge of his first match as Liverpool manager on Friday.’

It will be a behind closed doors clash with Preston North End at the AXA Training Centre and will provide the lucky few present a first chance to see a new era of the Reds.

If we are often told to disregard the form seen in normal pre-season friendlies, then a match that is taking place before most of our star players have even started training perhaps needs even less attention.

It’s only because it will be the first time since 2015 that the Reds have not been coached by Jurgen Klopp for a game of football (if we disregard the Neil Critchley anomalies!), that it will garner so much attention.

There will no doubt be whispers of tactics and formations from anyone present but so much can still change before we face Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Add on that even by the end of his first campaign the Dutchman will make more changes, this will very much be the first baby step on what is hopefully a long and fruitful Anfield career.

It all starts against a club with such close ties with Bill Shankly, something that seems very apt for a new boss.

