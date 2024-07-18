‘Special’ £34m dynamo ‘dreams’ of Liverpool move – but he’s also keen on two other clubs

According to reports from Germany, a 2023/24 league champion has cited a move to Anfield as his dream transfer, but Liverpool aren’t the only club for whom he’s keen to play.

The print edition of Sport Bild claimed (via Liverpool Echo) that Jeremie Frimpong ‘dreams’ of joining the Reds, although the Bayer Leverkusen wing-back is thought to have a lust for Manchester City and Real Madrid as well.

However, none of those three clubs have so far tabled an offer for the 23-year-old, which suggests that the Netherlands international – who has a soon-to-expire €40m (£34m) release clause in his contract – is increasingly unlikely to leave Xabi Alonso’s side this summer.

READ MORE: 2014 precedent could leave Liverpool sweating on extended ban for Darwin Nunez

READ MORE: ‘Exactly what they need’ – Ex-Everton chief names Euro 2024 gem who’d be ‘perfect fit’ for Liverpool

Frimpong is one of those players who seems to have been linked with English powerhouses for months on end, so we wouldn’t automatically take every update on his future as gospel.

The Leverkusen dynamo could certainly be an exciting prospective addition for Liverpool, having previously been hailed as a ‘special player‘ by Alonso, and his phenomenal attacking impact saw him register 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last season.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

He appears best suited to playing in a wing-back role which grants him licence to surge forward, rather than a traditional full-back position where his defensive work would be every bit as important, so there could be a question as to where he’d fit into the setup that Arne Slot is likely to implement at Anfield.

In terms of his position on the field and the creative threat that he offers, there are discernbile echoes with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who of course has been the subject of reported interest from Real Madrid in recent days.

However, the last thing Liverpool need at the moment is to lose their vice-captain, and as dynamic as Frimpong undoubtedly is, we wouldn’t be cashing in on our number 66 just to make way for the Dutchman.

In any case, it appears that the Leverkusen player’s apparent desire to play for the Reds isn’t reciprocated by the Merseyside club, at least not in terms of a tangible transfer offer.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions