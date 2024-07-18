(Images) Alan Hansen’s first public appearance since health scare will bring joy to Liverpool fans

When news broke that Alan Hansen was seriously ill, it shook the football world and Liverpool fans in particular were understandably terrified of what may happen to our former captain.

After news that the Scot had returned home from hospital, we have now seen another great update with the 69-year-old pictured playing golf.

To go so quickly from battling for his life, to be involved in sporting activity once again – is testament to the fighting spirit of the former Red.

It’s amazing to see such a quick recovery and great to have some good news in a place where it looked like we may not.

You can view pictures of Hansen courtesy of SPLASH (via The Mirror):

