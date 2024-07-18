(Video) Jordan Henderson names Liverpool rival as Ballon d’Or winner

Jordan Henderson’s career at Anfield may have ended in a way he and many supporters never saw coming but you can’t argue with his legacy at the club.

Now playing for Ajax, the midfielder was asked to name who he thinks will win the Ballon d’Or this season and said: “Rodri.”

READ MORE: (Images) Alan Hansen’s first public appearance since health scare will bring joy to Liverpool fans

After a great performance for club and country over the last campaign, it’s hard not to praise the Manchester City midfielder.

Despite the Spaniard being part of a team that has challenged us for so many trophies, even our former captain can’t ignore how great of a player the 28-year-old is.

You can view Henderson’s comments (from 0:32) via @TheEuropeanLad on X:

Ajax players were asked who they would give the Ballon d'Or to! ✨ pic.twitter.com/VDhKRsmHQO — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 17, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions