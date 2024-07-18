It will be clear if Liverpool have signed $49m firecracker ex-Reds coach loves by July 27 – report

Liverpool could very well be tempted into bolstering the left side of defence should an appropriate opportunity arise.

One temptation may come in the form of Wolves fullback Rayan Ait-Nouri, whom CaughtOffside sources claim the Reds are very much keen. The player is also allegedly an option for Manchester City and Chelsea in the current market.

The report in question estimates that it should be clear whether or not Arne Slot’s men have landed the $49m-valued [£41.2m] footballer by the start of the club’s first American tour clash with Real Betis on July 27.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

“The player is apparently open to leaving the Midlands-based outfit if he receives an acceptable offer in terms of length of contract and remuneration,” CaughtOffside claims.

READ MORE: Man City ‘not even in conversation’ for Euros monster Liverpool are reportedly tracking

READ MORE: ‘Deal completed’: Liverpool transfer target just signed five-year contract amid growing Trent concern

Should Liverpool be pursuing Ait-Nouri?

Given the nature of the football Liverpool have played under Jurgen Klopp – a continuation of which is expected to some or a larger degree under Arne Slot – it’s fair to assume that our fullbacks will continue to play a role in chance creation at the opposite end of the pitch.

As such, any new fullback that arrives at Anfield has to potentially be comfortable carrying the ball and progressing past opponents if need be.

Ait-Nouri certainly ticks both boxes, registering in the 74th and 98th percentiles for progressive carries and successful take-ons respectively, according to FBref.

Whilst the Algerian international has intriguing offensive numbers (96th and 75th percentile for non-penalty xG and touches in the opposing box respectively) we are concerned over his xAG numbers. Ranking in the 52nd percentile compares poorly with Andy Robertson (96th percentile), Trent Alexander-Arnold (99th percentile), Kostas Tsimikas (57th percentile) and Conor Bradley (77th percentile).

Of course, what the statistic doesn’t make clear is how many chances created were wasted by the 23-year-old’s Wolves teammates.

He’s certainly got enough going for him elsewhere to suggest he’d be a handful of a signing this summer for Arne Slot’s men. Should we wish to secure his services.

Former Liverpool coach Gary O’Neill is a big fan

Gary O’Neill has come a long way since his days spent coaching the next class of Reds in the Liverpool Academy.

He’s helped transform Wolves into a formidable Premier League outfit and has overseen the rise of one the English top-flight’s most promising fullbacks.

There’s no question the 41-year-old is a big fan of Ait-Nouri, telling reporters (via molineux. news) back in March: “Rayan’s ability and physical attributes allow him to definitely do all three of those [playing as a fullback, midfielder or winger]. We’ve used him in all three.

“Whether I see him playing higher permanently, probably not. He’s very good at arriving from lower.”

“I love having him in the squad and I’m excited with what we’re able to do with him.”

“I do like him arriving somewhere lower in the pitch, generally.”

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions