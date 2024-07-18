Liverpool’s top summer transfer targets

Liverpool FC transfer updates are coming in slowly, but let’s see who’s on Arne Slot’s summer transfer window list.

Summer football transfers are one of the main attractions for fans. For Liverpool, the backroom and office staff changes might continue the balanced approach on the transfer market. Although some supporters are waiting for prominent summer signings to help the team challenge for the Premier League title, an official move has yet to be made.

According to the latest Premier League odds, Liverpool is sitting third, behind Man. City (3/2) and Arsenal (9/4), with odds of 11/1. However, The Reds are in a much better position than traditional rivals like Man. United (33/1) or Everton (1000/1)

Is Edwards-Hughes the couple that can guarantee glory without money-splashing?

A few weeks ago, Richard Hughes, the club’s new sporting director, gave some indication about Liverpool’s activity this summer, talking about the transfer rumours surrounding the club.

“When August starts, and coaches have had more time to work with the players and opinions will be more set, you may see a situation where there is a bit of a hurry to get things done,” were the words Hughes used to tone down the transfer demands coming from some fans, in quotes carried by the Liverpool Echo.

Another indication of how Liverpool transfer news will develop comes from another new appointment made by FSG this summer. Michael Edwards returned to the club as CEO of Football after his successful six-year stint as a sporting director between 2016 and 2022.

During his time at the club, Liverpool won the Premier League, reached three Champions League finals, winning one in 2019, and won an FA Cup, a League Cup, a European Supercup, and a FIFA Club World Cup—all of this without extreme spending compared to Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

In those six years, the club’s financial transfer record was excellent compared to the spending sprees some other PL clubs went on:

2016/17: + £7,5 millions

2017/18: + £9,5 millions

2018/19: – £120 million

2019/20: + £32 millions

2020/21: – £56 million

2021/22: – £50 million

Are Salah, Van Dijk, and Trent staying?

Besides analysing the team’s potential, Arne Slot and the club management have three hot puzzles to resolve: Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contracts will expire next summer.

Will they stay for one more season, or are any of them on the market this summer to improve the summer transfer window budget?

Salah’s name has been often mentioned regarding a move to Saudi Arabia, whilst Trent’s been one of the top transfer targets for European champions Real Madrid.

Of course, with any of them leaving, a solid replacement will be needed, as we’re talking about some pillars of Liverpool’s recent success, especially in Salah and Van Dijk.

Otherwise, with Adrian, Matip, and Thiago’s departures, the current Liverpool transfer targets include a goalkeeper, a centre-half, and a defensive midfielder.

Anthony Gordon – the stand-out name on Liverpool’s transfer list

Of course, some exciting young players will help Liverpool achieve its objectives in the following season. Kelleher has been outstanding during his stint in the goal; Conor Bradley is already a certainty, whilst Quansah, Bajcetic, Van den Berg, and Gravenberch are ready to step up.

Considering this, Liverpool’s name hasn’t been mentioned often with regard to Premier League transfer rumours. The main topic of discussion concerned which central defender should replace Joel Matip, who was always a reliable presence at the heart of Jurgen Klopp’s defence.

Marc Guehi was considered, as were Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon) and Gleison Bremer (Juventus). However, the current front-runner seems to be Mo Simakan (RB Leipzig), with a price tag of around £40 million.

In terms of an attacking force, Niko Williams (Ath. Bilbao), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton) and even Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) were headlines of this summer’s Liverpool transfer news.

None of these seem closer than Anthony Gordon, who seemed open to a Liverpool move. Of course, dealing with Newcastle might be challenging, considering their financial prowess, but we must wait until the end of August to see what Arne Slot is cooking.

