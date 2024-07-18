Carlos Mac Allister addresses Alexis’ future at Liverpool after Real Madrid transfer rumours

Carlos Mac Allister has publicly addressed transfer speculation surrounding Real Madrid’s apparent interest in his son.

Alexis joined Liverpool from Brighton last summer and was reportedly being lined up by the Champions League winners for a potential move this year (Daily Mirror, via Sky Sports).

The Argentina midfielder duly poured cold water on those outlandish rumours, although the situation has been brought back into the spotlight by his father.

Speaking to Egyptian outlet MSR, Carlos said: “Alexis is performing very well at Liverpool, and this is the important thing to say at the moment. There are no negotiations from Real Madrid with Alexis, and the player will continue with Liverpool next season.

“If future offers arrive to sign Alexis, we will discuss them with Liverpool’s management first.”

Mac Allister senior was also on Radio La Red earlier this week when he stated: “Alexis is not thinking about leaving Liverpool, he has been there for a year. We know that Real Madrid is on the list. It is not easy to arrive at a club and play 40 games. Usually, you do it in 20 at the most, and Alexis is doing very well.”

While Alexis Mac Allister is highly unlikely to be clamouring for an exit from Liverpool just 13 months on from coming to Anfield, the comments from his dad aren’t overly helpful from a Reds perspective.

Carlos has seemed to suggest that there is a degree of interest involving Real Madrid, despite no formal talks having taken place as of yet, and Arne Slot won’t be thanking him for giving two separate interviews this week in which he discussed the 25-year-old’s future.

Lining out at the Bernabeu must be a tempting prospect for any footballer, and no player remains at the one club forever (even those who never transfer will eventually retire), but hopefully for now it’s nothing more than a desirable long-term goal for the Argentina midfielder.

Mac Allister still has so much to offer at Liverpool, and at his age he should now be coming into the prime years of his footballing career, which we hope will be spent at Anfield.

It’s bad enough that Real Madrid have beaten us to the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham in recent years without now trying to cherry-pick some of our best players, just like they did with Xabi Alonso and Steve McManaman in the past.

