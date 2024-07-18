Alexis Mac Allister shows his class with touching reply to Luis Diaz’s poignant Instagram post

Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz were on opposing teams in last Sunday’s Copa America final, but the bond that they’ve forged at club level with Liverpool shone through after the game.

World champions Argentina defended their continental title with a 1-0 win after extra time in Miami, and the Reds’ number 7 – who was part of the beaten Colombia side – took to Instagram three days later to reflect on that bitterly disappointing result for his nation.

In a lengthy and poignant message of gratitude, the 27-year-old thanked the people of his homeland for their support throughout the tournament and defiantly stated that ‘pain is a teacher that forges character and moulds us for a better future’.

In a classy reply to that post, Mac Allister commented (translated from Spanish): ‘Head up Luchito! And congratulations on the tournament you played’.

We’re sure that Diaz will greatly appreciate the kind response from his Liverpool teammate after such a heartbreaking defeat for him and Colombia, and hopefully the reported Barcelona target will have the opportunity to grow that friendship with the Argentine even further by staying put at Anfield.

You can view Diaz’s post and Mac Allister’s response below, via luisdiaz19_ on Instagram: