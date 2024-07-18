(Video) Jarell Quansah shares initial thoughts on Arne Slot after pre-season start

Liverpool fans are very aware of the fact that we have a new manager for next season and whilst fans haven’t yet had the chance to see what Arne Slot is like, some of the players have.

Jarell Quansah is one of the few who have had the chance to see what the Dutchman is like behind closed doors and has been speaking with LFCTV Go about his new boss.

Speaking about adapting to new tactics, the 21-year-old said: “To be fair, I’ve had to do that in the past few seasons. It’s not too much different.

“You always have to impress and there’s always different styles they have to implement and you have to get used to. It’s just adapting to that really and trying to implement his game plan.

“It’s good. I think a lot of my strengths can be shown in the system he likes to play. Obviously I like playing with the ball as well, so I think what the gaffer likes to do is a lot that I like. But there’s still a lot to improve on.”

It’s great to hear that the defender is so relaxed and it’s going to benefit him in the long run to have been given the early chance to impress in this new system.

It’s another positive to hear that the style of play is attractive for an academy graduate who really shone in the last campaign.

You can watch Quansah’s comments on Slot via LFCTV Go:

