‘What the gaffer likes…’ – Jarell Quansah shares early training ground insight on Arne Slot

Jarell Quansah has given an insight into Arne Slot’s first two weeks at the AXA Training Centre since replacing Jurgen Klopp in charge of Liverpool this summer.

The defender, who broke into the first team last season and was on the cusp of making the England squad for Euro 2024, spoke to liverpoolfc.com about how he’s already adjusting to the new head coach’s methods during pre-season preparations.

The 21-year-old outlined that the Dutchman’s ideas aren’t wholly different from his predecessor, and that they align nicely with his own attributes as a player.

Quansah said: “It’s not too much different. You always have to impress and there’s always different styles they have to implement and you have to get used to. It’s just adapting to that really and trying to implement his game plan.

“It’s good. I think a lot of my strengths can be shown in the system he likes to play. Obviously I like playing with the ball as well, so I think what the gaffer likes to do is a lot that I like, but there’s still a lot to improve on.”

Training ground footage which was shared to Liverpool’s official social media channels earlier this week captured Slot stressing the importance of consistent pressing, a trait for which the Reds were renowned under Klopp.

It could be a case of the new man in charge sharing many of the German’s main ideals, in conjunction with implementing his own modifications to which the players will need to adjust.

Judging by what Quansah has said, it shouldn’t be a radical departure from one managerial reign to another, and it should also help the 21-year-old that his ball-playing attributes appear to fit in nicely with the Dutchman’s preferred way of playing.

Slot won’t be able to fully implement his tactical masterplan until he has the entire first-team squad back at Liverpool, which probably won’t be until the first week of August with so many of his players having just finished their involvement in major tournaments.

Still, it’s shaping up to be an exciting era under the 45-year-old, and hopefully he can help to take the likes of Quansah to an even higher level after Klopp laid some very promising foundations in that regard last season.

