Personal terms agreed: Romano drops evening transfer bombshell after Liverpool miss out on Yoro

There will understandably be calls for patience amongst the Liverpool fanbase after Manchester United secured one exciting target in highly-rated defensive talent Leny Yoro.

The Merseysiders were thought to be keen on the Lille youngster, though, ultimately, the 18-year-old’s significant asking price proved too prohibitive for a player with limited senior appearances.

No harm done for now, given Arne Slot has been tasked with evaluating his current options in the backline, including wantaway centre-half Sepp van den Berg.

Meanwhile, however, the Red Devils may have incited further groans from Merseyside with their quick movement in agreeing personal terms with Manuel Ugarte, as reported on Fabrizio Romano’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

🚨🔴 Manchester United have agreed on personal terms with Manuel Ugarte. Contract terms discussed, player keen on moving to United even without Champions League football. Club-to-club talks continue with PSG, as more clubs also inquired. Same agent as Leny Yoro: Jorge Mendes. pic.twitter.com/vyox9phNlQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2024

The Anfield-based outfit is understood to be considering a number of positions, including holding midfield, centre-back and wide forward.

However, links (O Jogo) to the former Sporting star have been somewhat slim in recent months.

Should Liverpool have been looking at Manuel Ugarte?

If all goes to plan, it seems Ugarte’s time in French football will be cut short after a year spent in Ligue 1 with league champions PSG.

From a raw stats perspective, we can understand why United would be so enamoured with the Uruguayan international. As things currently stand, he’s in the top bracket of midfielders for tackles and interceptions (99th and 96th percentile respectively) and is extremely reliable with the ball (95th percentile for pass completion), according to FBref.

Would this make him a good potential fit for Liverpool who are also looking for a No.6?

Probably not, given the player’s tendency to be a bit “all-action” and get around the pitch. Presuming Arne Slot sets us up with either a lone No.6 or a double pivot, we’d ideally want any new holding midfield addition to be a little more static when paired with someone like Dominik Szoboszlai or Alexis Mac Allister.

A roaming destroyer is simply not on the cards.

A lovely player boasting one hell of an engine and one that will, sadly, probably make United at least a little better. But not one suited to what Liverpool need right at this moment.

