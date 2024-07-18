‘They are ahead…’ – Romano drops morning update on Liverpool-linked prodigy amid ongoing talks

Fabrizio Romano has informed Liverpool fans of where things currently stand in the transfer race for one reported Reds target.

It was claimed last week that Anfield chiefs made contact with Benfica regarding the availability of Joao Neves (O Jogo), who the Italian reporter has previously indicated has a €120m (£101.4m) buyout clause in his contract.

Taking to X on Thursday morning, the journalist indicated that Paris Saint-Germain have now surged into pole position for the 19-year-old, who seemingly desires a move to the Ligue 1 champions.

Romano posted: “Paris Saint-Germain are ready to advance in talks with Benfica for João Neves after player’s green light. João wants the move, PSG believe they are ahead of Premier League clubs; talks taking place with Benfica. No club-to-club agreement yet but negotiations continue.”

🔴🔵🇵🇹 Paris Saint-Germain are ready to advance in talks with Benfica for João Neves after player’s green light. João wants the move, PSG believe they are ahead of Premier League clubs; talks taking place with Benfica. No club-to-club agreement yet but negotiations continue. pic.twitter.com/78c7ZxSqra — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2024

If Liverpool are intent on trying to sign Neves this summer, they may need to accelerate their pursuit of the midfielder amid PSG entering into negotiations with him.

At this stage of proceedings, there’s still ample time for the Reds to pull the rug from under the Parisian giants, and as yet it wouldn’t require the sort of last-ditch hijack which’d be needed to land other reported transfer targets such as Teun Koopmeiners.

With Benfica seemingly unrelenting on their demands that his release clause is the minimum fee they’d accept, it’d obviously take an enormous leap of faith from Richard Hughes to part with a nine-figure sum for the 19-year-old.

However, Neves is regarded as an exceptional talent for his age, combining lightning pace with excellent ball-carrying prowess, a knack for progressive passing and the tenacity to win back possession at the base of midfield (Between the Lines).

He’d certainly be a statement signing of Liverpool were to pull it off, but at the moment it seems that PSG are firm favourites. That leaves the Anfield hierarchy with a decision to make as to whether they pursue him any further or instead seek out lower-cost alternatives who appear to be more readily attainable.

