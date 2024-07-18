Fabrizio Romano relays ‘breaking’ transfer announcement affecting Liverpool & Man Utd

Liverpool and Manchester United will be among several clubs perhaps tempted by the opportunity presented with now free agent Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman has now officially left Juventus, with the former PSG man not extending his terms with I Bianconeri , Fabrizio Romano relayed on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon.

🚨🇫🇷 BREAKING: Juventus confirm Adrien Rabiot to leave as free agent, he's NOT extending the contract. Rabiot, already available for free right now. pic.twitter.com/F1ExYxiihX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2024

The 29-year-old has found himself linked to a number of big-hitters in the market in recent weeks, with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal additionally named as a potential suitor.

Rabiot registered eight goal contributions in 35 games (across all competitions) for the Serie A-based outfit in 2023/24.

Rabiot is an unlikely transfer target for Liverpool

Whilst we’re somewhat appreciative of the French international’s abilities, we find it difficult to imagine Richard Hughes sanctioning a move for the free agent this summer.

At 29 years of age, he’s well and truly beyond the realms of the age profile favoured by our recruitment team. Additionally, we just don’t see the point of adding another midfielder to our ranks unless it’s a specialist No.6.

Between Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic, we’re otherwise very well-stocked.

Perhaps it’s the kind of signing United would prefer to dig their teeth into?

Could Liverpool move for another Serie A star?

Elsewhere, Xavier Jacobelli told Tutto Juve the following regarding Teun Koopmeiners: “Be careful of Liverpool who are still waiting, but who could become a very dangerous competitor.”

Again, we like what we’ve seen from the Atalanta star, particularly during our meeting with the Europa League winners in our quarter-final clash.

That said, we just don’t think he necessarily satisfies what we’re looking for from a prospective holding midfield signing.

One to keep an eye on, perhaps. It’s not a likely signing in our eyes, though, if we’re honest.

