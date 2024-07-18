(Video) Slot shows off playing talents by taking part in training with Liverpool squad

Arne Slot certainly never reached the heights of Liverpool as a player but was still more than happy to show his new squad how he can play.

Taking part in training with the squad, our new head coach was spotted in a rondo with the likes of Mo Salah and Curtis Jones.

READ MORE: Xabi Alonso plots Liverpool raid with Klopp favourite linked to Leverkusen – Plettenberg

It’s likely to do with the number of players that aren’t yet in full training but it will be interesting to see how hands on the Dutchman might be this summer and the season ahead.

With so much change happening within the club, it’s just another thing for the players to get used to.

You can view Slot in training courtesy of LFCTV Go (via @ArneSlotMedia on X):

Arne Slot taking part in pre-season training! 🇳🇱🔴 pic.twitter.com/sPKJnVmpQB — ASMedia (@ArneSlotMedia) July 18, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions