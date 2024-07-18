(Video) Pundit touts important reason Trent could reject Real Madrid advances this summer

Liverpool fans won’t have missed the rumours that have started circling about Trent Alexander-Arnold possibly moving to Real Madrid.

Speaking about this news, Andy Townsend said on talkSPORT: “Trent is probably one of those players that drops into the category of you could see him playing his entire career at one club, I think I could see that.”

READ MORE: (Video) Jarell Quansah shares initial thoughts on Arne Slot after pre-season start

It’s a prospect that plenty of our fans would have certainly considered for many years but seeing our vice captain being courted by the Spanish giants is still a worry.

Let’s hope that the Reds can convince the Scouser to stay with a new contract and that he can become a club legend after an entire career at Anfield.

You can view Townsend’s comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold (from 1:55) via talkSPORT on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions