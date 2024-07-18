Why Liverpool didn’t move for Leny Yoro as second part of Man Utd medical completed

Richard Hughes made clear that Liverpool would be ‘opportunistic’ in the summer window during Arne Slot’s unveiling as head coach.

A perfectly fair strategy at face value given the Reds already possess a wealth of talent (both young and experienced). An Anfield overhaul was never going to be on the cards.

However, as Leny Yoro nears a completed transfer from Lille to Manchester United, one can’t help but wonder why the Reds didn’t exercise some opportunism.

🔴✅ Leny Yoro has passed also second part of medical tests at Manchester United today. ⤵️🏁 https://t.co/fD4cNm4IxP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2024

The initial rationale was that the player’s heart was very much set on a move to Real Madrid. This, David Ornstein claimed, encouraged Liverpool to ‘back off’ in their own pursuit of the 18-year-old centre-back.

The Red Devils, however, were not to be similarly deterred.

Why did Liverpool allow Manchester United a clear run at Yoro?

Fabrizio Romano has reported the following for The Daily Briefing: “Real Madrid made their move but it was always the same, clear strategy: join now for €20-25m or join next summer on free transfer. Real have been clear with Yoro but he didn’t want to wait longer, Real were never going to pay €50m for a player out of contract in one season.

“Man United’s strategy was expensive but absolutely smart and perfect, the only way to sign the player. Liverpool were also interested but they also didn’t want to spend over €60m package for Yoro, even if they appreciated the player.”

So there we have it – finances, as ever, got in the way.

To be clear, we sympathise with Liverpool’s decision-making here, even if we feel more than a tinge of regret at seeing our rivals snap up a potential generational talent.

The reality remains, however, that we simply aren’t a club that likes to gamble big on transfers. If anything, we mitigate risk as best we can.

On that basis, €60m-plus [£50.5m] for an 18-year-old with only 60 senior appearances in club football – well below the accepted threshold – was never going to wash.

Let’s just hope Yoro doesn’t end up fulfilling his full potential over at Old Trafford.

