Xabi Alonso plots Liverpool raid with Klopp favourite linked to Leverkusen – Plettenberg

It was believed at some points last season that Liverpool would begin this new campaign with Xabi Alonso as our manager but that wasn’t how it transpired.

Instead, the Spaniard is now plotting transfers for some familiar faces with Florian Plettenberg reporting:

‘Bayer 04 Leverkusen is very interested to sign Joel #Matip as a free agent! First talks took place. Xavi Alonso wants to strengthen the team with an experienced central defender.’

It’s been a shame that Jurgen Klopp’s wishes of providing the 32-year-old a new contract haven’t been fulfilled and now he must search for a new club, whilst still recovering from a serious knee injury.

If he was to find a new home with Bayer Leverkusen, it would certainly be a great move for the central defender who has plenty left to give to the game.

Joel Matip is a real fan favourite and would be welcomed back to Anfield with a similar display of love we would present his possible new manager with too.

With Arne Slot’s side competing against the Bundesliga champions in the Champions League next season, there’s a chance for a double homecoming.

After seeing that the former Schalke man has also studied for his coaching badges with the Reds too, perhaps even he could be a future manager prospect as well!

