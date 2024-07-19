(Video) Ex-Chelsea player emulates Jurgen Klopp tradition after his team end 18-year wait

Thursday night witnessed a victorious manager jubilantly performing a fist-pump celebration in front of adoring fans clad in red…but in this instance we’re not talking about Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign doesn’t begin until September, but many clubs across Europe have already had their first foray into continental action for 2024/25, including League of Ireland outfit Shelbourne.

The Dublin-based side famously drew with Deportivo La Coruna in a Champions League qualifier 20 years ago but subsequently fell on hard times financially, spending much of the intervening two decades in the Irish second tier.

However, the resurgent club are now competing in the UEFA Conference League qualifying rounds, and by overcoming St Joseph’s of Gibraltar on Thursday, they progressed in a continental competition for the first time since 2006 (RTE).

It was a landmark result for Shelbourne, who are now managed by Damien Duff, and the ex-Chelsea winger summoned the spirit of Klopp by fist-pumping to their gleeful supporters after the final whistle.

Jurgen might no longer be at Liverpool, but his legacy has continued to some extent among his managerial peers across the Irish Sea!

You can check out Duff’s Klopp-esque celebrations below, via @shelsfc on X: