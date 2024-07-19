Michael Edwards plan clear as Real Madrid plot repeat transfer trick to sign Trent – reports

Michael Edwards won’t take Real Madrid’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold lying down.

Despite reports out of Spain (AS via Madrid Universal) claiming Los Blancos are hoping to snap up the Englishman for free in 2025, Liverpool have a plan in place to keep the No.66 at Anfield for the foreseeable.

TEAMtalk report that CEO of Football Michael Edwards has made securing the fullback (along with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk) on fresh terms a ‘prime objective’.

The Academy graduate registered 12 goal contributions in 37 appearances (across all competitions) in 2023/24.

Real Madrid plot repeat transfer tactic

We’ve just witnessed Madrid snap up Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer this summer after PSG failed to extend the World Cup winner’s contract.

We can’t help but feel more than a little repulsed at the idea of the La Liga giants snapping up another generational talent in Alexander-Arnold for nothing.

Fortunately, it’s far from a guaranteed eventuality at this point in time. The player will be enjoying his holidays after England’s 2-1 defeat in the Euros final and then hopefully a breakthrough of sorts can be found once he reports for pre-season duty.

Even if not, we trust in Arne Slot to deliver the kind of impressive first campaign to reassure Trent the club’s still heading in the right direction.

