Fresh transfer news coming out of Liverpool this morning as talks due ‘in the coming weeks’ – report

Liverpool are due to hold talks with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold over their futures at the club ‘in the coming weeks’.

This update comes courtesy of Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke on the Inside Track podcast. The trio in question find themselves on expiring contracts set to run out in the summer of 2025.

It remains unclear where the club and player stand on the No.11’s future, whilst cryptic comments have since emerged around the side’s Dutch international.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Matters have hardly been helped either by the developing situation around Real Madrid and Alexander-Arnold. The England international, who reached the Euros final with Gareth Southgate’s men last Sunday, is said to be contemplating his long-term future.

READ MORE: Liverpool will be laughing after what Leny Yoro said about Man Utd transfer

READ MORE: Liverpool agree Bakayoko transfer as talks open with Leny Yoro alternative in ideal July

Who is the priority for Liverpool?

Only Salah has returned to the AXA training centre for pre-season duty as things stand.

The Egyptian international will be followed in the coming weeks by Van Dijk and then our No.66 as they embark on their post-tournament holidays.

It remains to be seen whether the outcome of talks with Slot and our recruitment team will resolve any concerns Trent has over a future without Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

That may very well become a waiting game for all involved, which will hardly soothe the concerns of a fanbase contemplating the possibility of three key pillars of the last Liverpool era departing in 2025.

It should come as a source of optimism, however, that the club is relaxed about Van Dijk’s future. We certainly expect the 33-year-old to put pen to paper on fresh terms and put to bed any lingering concerns over his future.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions