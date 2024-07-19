If rumour is true 24-y/o winger could soon be headed to Liverpool; club president said Reds are keen

One report has now hinted that Liverpool-linked attacker Baris Alper Yilmaz could be on his way to Merseyside.

This claim comes courtesy of Ajanspor (via Sport Witness), but there’s not exactly much to go off other than an alleged £25.2m offer and some speculation that the player is currently in London.

Sport Witness make clear that it hasn’t come up if the footballer is in the English capital for the purpose of meetings with the Reds.

The Galatasaray wide man registered 19 goal contributions in 55 games (across all competitions) as the Turkish outfit secured the Super Lig title by three points last term.

Has there been any indication of Liverpool interest in Yilmaz?

Sedat Tahiroglu, the president of Ankara Keçiörengücü (the 24-year-old’s former club), claimed last week that both Liverpool and Arsenal were keen.

Whilst we could argue Yilmaz fits the age profile in terms of what our recruitment team has habitually kept in mind, we’d urge fans to take such reports with a pinch of salt for now.

The No.53 doesn’t boast the most impressive of scoring records, though he’s incredibly versatile. He’s featured mainly on the right-flank but can operate on the opposing wing and deeper as an auxiliary fullback.

Ultimately, however, as a right-footed right-sided winger, he just doesn’t fit the bill as competition for Mo Salah.

We need a left-footed option in that regard.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions