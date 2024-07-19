‘There is interest’: Journalist now claims Liverpool had ‘new contacts yesterday’ over surprise transfer

Liverpool, if reports are to be believed, hold an active interest in former Juventus midfielder-turned-free-agent Adrien Rabiot.

Now it has emerged that the Reds allegedly had ‘new contacts yesterday’ with the French international with the club interested but yet to secure any kind of deal.

This update comes courtesy of Sport Italia’s Alfredo Pedulla on X (formerly Twitter).

#Liverpool–#Rabiot: nuovi contatti ieri, ancora nessun accordo ma c’è interesse — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) July 19, 2024

The 29-year-old’s representatives reportedly offered the midfielder to the Reds, informing them of his desire for a move at the tail-end of last week.

Though it remains to be seen whether such interest is seriously reciprocated by decision-makers at the club.

We have our doubts about this one

Whilst we’re appreciative of Rabiot’s talents, it just doesn’t make sense as the kind of transfer we’d be interested in at this stage.

For starters, Liverpool need a holding midfielder – if they’re going to add to their midfield ranks at all in the current window.

Frankly, we’re struggling to see a clear contender in that regard, but the Frenchman most certainly isn’t the solution for that particular problem.

He’s a fine player, but we think it’s far more likely he ends up at another club this summer.

