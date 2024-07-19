‘Had a feeling…’ – Dirk Kuyt has a theory on why Xabi Alonso turned down Liverpool manager’s job

Had things transpired differently, it could be Xabi Alonso and not Arne Slot who’s preparing to take Liverpool into the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield.

The Bayer Leverkusen manager was the initial favourite to replace the German earlier this year, but he opted to remain with the runaway Bundesliga winners.

His former Reds teammate Dirk Kuyt believes it was a case of the right job coming at the wrong time, especially in the midst of leading Die Werkself unbeaten to a first-ever league title.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Dutchman told Ladbrokes 1-2-Free (via Liverpool Echo): “I didn’t speak with Xabi about the Liverpool job earlier this year, so I don’t know exactly what his thoughts on it were, but when a club like Liverpool is coming for you, as a manager, and you have history there as a former player… you have to be a real man to turn a club like Liverpool down.

“I think he did it with good reason. He is in the middle of making an unbelievable career, and what he achieved last season with Bayer Leverkusen was amazing. I think he had a feeling that he was not finished with that job yet.

“I think he wants to become an even better manager, get some more experience and, I don’t know, maybe it’s a job he’ll look at again at a later date. I don’t think for a second that it’s a case of him not being interested in Liverpool.”

READ MORE: Liverpool have golden opportunity to banish Yoro blues by punishing rivals’ reluctance on £42m gem

READ MORE: ‘Already decided…’ – Journalist drops telling Liverpool update involving Arne Slot and Trent

Considering the journey on which Leverkusen had been embarking last season, it’s hard to blame Alonso for not wanting to abandon the project which elevated him into the stratosphere of Europe’s most wanted managers.

It’s also understandable that the 42-year-old may have been reluctant to take on the Liverpool job as Klopp’s immediate successor, given the legacy that the German created at Anfield.

That said, we can see why Kuyt might’ve been surprised that his ex-teammate didn’t jump at the chance to manage the Reds, especially when that opportunity might never come again, depending on the alignment of his career trajectory and the next time the position becomes vacant.

In any case, LFC chiefs moved on from Alonso to ultimately hire Slot, whose own track record with Feyenoord has been exceptional and who’s already making a very positive impression on the players at the AXA Training Centre.

Who knows, we might just get to see the two coaches pit their wits gainst each other should Liverpool and Leverkusen meet in the Champions League over the coming months!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions