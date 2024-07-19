Boyhood Liverpool fan who rejected Anfield move last year now has ‘agreement’ with Reds’ rivals

A boyhood Liverpool fan who turned down the Reds’ interest last year could now be close to signing for one of our biggest rivals.

Jesper Lindstrom went on to sign for Napoli instead, but having struggled badly for game-time with Gli Azzurri, he could now find himself in the northwest of England – but not for the club that he claims to have supported as a child.

Sky Sports Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio took to X on Thursday night to reveal the news that Everton have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign the Danish attacker on loan with an option to buy.

The now 24-year-old explained at the time of his move to the then-Serie A champions that Liverpool had ‘wanted’ to sign him, only for him to reject the Reds’ advances as he stressed the need for regular football (Fabrizio Romano).

Lindstrom’s comments about turning down Liverpool in favour of Napoli due to the prospect of more regular game-time ultimately came back to haunt him.

Of his 29 appearances for the Italian outfit last season, 26 came as a substitute, with the Dane accruing just 587 minutes on the pitch throughout the campaign (Transfermarkt).

With all five of the Reds’ senior forwards scoring at least 13 goals in 2023/24, and midfield arrivals Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister also chipping in with seven each (Transfermarkt), there wasn’t exactly a lingering sense of regret that the 24-year-old opted for Naples rather than Merseyside.

Perhaps the impending loan move to Everton will reinvigorate Lindstrom and he’ll show why Liverpool were keen to sign him in the first place.

As a boyhood Red, though, he owes it to us not to score a derby winner, should he end up at Goodison Park in the near future!

