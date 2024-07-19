Liverpool will be laughing after what Leny Yoro said about Man Utd transfer

Credit where credit is due, Manchester United have completed an exciting signing in Lille’s Leny Yoro this summer.

Reds fans can’t really blame Liverpool for stepping away from the move given the finances involved and the player’s game time demands.

Now, following the move, key officials at the Merseyside outfit will surely have been sharing a chuckle amongst themselves at the youngster’s post-signing comments.

“Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour,” the Frenchman told manutd.com.

“Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family.

“I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get started.”

It’s the usual, pretty standard spiel about how great it is to sign for one’s new club.

However, we can’t help but feel Yoro’s in for something of a rude awakening if he truly feels Old Trafford is the place to ‘reach my potential and achieve my ambitions’.

Will Ineos spark a revolution? Or will it fall flat?

There’s no question that United’s new part-owner Jim Ratcliffe has shown some signs of significant ambition early doors. However, things are still a far cry from the glory years of Alex Ferguson.

To be fair to Erik ten Hag, he has given opportunities to young and upcoming talents like Alejandro Garnacho and England breakout star Kobbie Mainoo.

Let’s be honest, though, if you’re looking for the right place to “develop”, your natural destination isn’t the red half of Manchester at this current point in time.

Maybe it’ll all work out between Yoro and Manchester United, but there’s enough in the way of recent history to suggest a speedbump or two will be due in 2024/25.

Meanwhile, Liverpool Football Club remains the place to be in the Premier League for developing young talent.

