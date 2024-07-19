James Pearce: Liverpool duo now ‘considering their options’, both are ‘expected’ to leave Anfield

James Pearce has named two Liverpool players who are ‘expected to move on’ from Anfield this summer and ‘both need a fresh start’.

Although the Reds continue to be linked with centre-back additions – having shown an interest in Leny Yoro but not been willing to pay the fee for which he ultimately joined Manchester United – two current men in that position seem to be approaching the end of their time on Merseyside.

The journalist reported for The Athletic on Friday afternoon (and also shared via X) that Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio are ‘considering their options’, with both ‘expected’ to leave LFC before the end of August.

The former has attracted interest from clubs in League One and Turkey, while the latter is reportedly coveted by a variety of teams in Scotland and France, with Pearce stating that the duo ‘both need a fresh start’ away from Liverpool.

Liverpool centre-backs Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio considering their options with both expected to move on.

Interest in Williams from League One and clubs in Turkey, while Koumetio has options in Scotland and France.

Both need a fresh start. #LFC https://t.co/XKURswQJ4s — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 19, 2024

Even with Arne Slot still waiting for numerous first-team players to return after Euro 2024 and the Copa America, the aforementioned centre-back duo have both been training with Liverpool’s under-21s (The Athletic), a telling indicator as to where they sit in the pecking order.

The Reds have six central defenders in their senior squad as it stands, although Nat Phillips is likely to leave should an acceptable offer arrive on Richard Hughes’ desk.

Williams enjoyed a run of starts during the 2020/21 season when Jurgen Klopp’s LFC were afflicted by an almighty injury crisis, but four subsequent loan moves in three years have seen him make a paltry 24 appearances, and his own fitness issues precluded him from first-team action of any kind last term.

Meanwhile, Koumetio – who’s played only twice for Liverpool at senior level – was recalled early from loans at Austria Wien and Dunkerque, and he managed a solitary outing at Blackburn in 2023/24.

As Pearce says, both players realistically need to depart if they’re to make headway with their respective careers, with no sign of making the grace at Anfield despite their best efforts.

In the likely event that the duo move on, hopefully they’ll enjoy better luck at whichever clubs offer them the opportunity for revival.

