What Fabrizio Romano heard this morning about Van Dijk after Trent uncertainty

The last thing Liverpool need right now is growing uncertainty over Virgil van Dijk’s future.

Reports circulating around Trent Alexander-Arnold have made clear that the Englishman’s head could be turned by Real Madrid interest.

It doesn’t seem likely he’ll jump ship this summer, but it appears the fullback may wait to see how a first season under Arne Slot pans out before committing one way or another.

In the meantime, Fabrizio Romano reports that the ‘situation is quiet’ around Virgil van Dijk’s contract, with the club waiting for their skipper to return from his holidays.

“Lots of rumours surrounding Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, but as we already mentioned here the day after his recent statement guys, so far the situation is quiet,” the CaughtOffside columnist told The Daily Briefing.

“Liverpool have not received any proposal, Virgil is on holiday, so again it’s quiet around van Dijk and Liverpool are waiting for him to come back from his holidays.”

The Dutchman helped steer his national outfit to a place in the Euros semi-finals before they were knocked out by England in Germany.

Less uncertainty around Virgil van Dijk’s future

By all accounts, it seems our talismanic No.4 would be open to extending his stay on Merseyside.

There certainly isn’t the same complicated situation as concerns Alexander-Arnold muddying the water over his future at the club.

Whilst there’s a need to manage Virgil’s minutes moving forward – particularly with an expanded fixture list – his last campaign for Liverpool more than proves he’s far from past his best.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions