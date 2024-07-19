‘Already decided…’ – Journalist drops telling Liverpool update involving Arne Slot and Trent

Liverpool fans may have had a couple of sleepless nights earlier this week when it was reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold might be interested in a move to Real Madrid, and that there had been contact from the LaLiga champions.

Following on from those claims from Christian Falk, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney posted on Thursday that Jude Bellingham could persuade the 25-year-old to join him in the Spanish capital next year, given their strong friendship.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Ben Jacobs has provided some welcome relief for Reds supporters by stating that our vice-captain will soon sit down for discussions with Arne Slot, who already knows how the player will be integrated into his preferred starting XI.

The journalist outlined: “Trent Alexander-Arnold will hold talks with Arne Slot. The Liverpool manager has already decided on where he will play and wants to make him part of the players’ leadership team, which will help with any new deal discussions.

“Slot is expected to share more details about Trent’s role after they have spoken face-to-face, but has remained coy for now. Liverpool are calm despite Real Madrid’s interest. They are not planning for an Alexander-Arnold exit, and Real are not actively working on a transfer at this stage.”

After a week of such varied updates regarding Trent, it can be difficult to accurately gauge exactly where things currently stand regarding his Liverpool future.

However, it comes as no surprise to hear Jacobs saying that Slot intends to preserve the 25-year-old’s place among the leadership group that Jurgen Klopp had implemented, and that the pair will hold in-depth discussions once the England international returns from his post-Euro 2024 holiday.

It’s natural that some supporters may be fearful of an exit now that he’s into the final 12 months of his current contract, with those worries amplified by Bellingham’s potential interference, but there should still be ample time for that situation to be put to bed before the end of this year.

With many of Liverpool’s other recognised leaders such as Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker now into their 30s, the new head coach will almost certainly lean upon Trent to become the team’s driving force in the long-term.

It’ll be early August before he’s back from his break and due to speak with Slot, but here’s hoping that the pair will soon reach an agreement which’ll see our number 66 commit his future to his boyhood club for another few years at least.

