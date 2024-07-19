(Video) Luis Diaz and Kostas Tsimikas’ special handshake might be most bizarre thing ever

We’ve seen some intriguing celebrations and special handshakes between Liverpool players over the years.

Perhaps the most bizarre of the latter yet was spotted when Kostas Tsimikas and Luis Diaz shared a lighthearted moment behind the scenes as the Reds were going through their media duties.

We’re not quite sure what to make of this handshake between the pair, but if it works for them, it works for them!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: