Who will be Liverpool’s top scorer in 2024/2025?

With the Euros finally over, the focus of the football world returns to club football, where Liverpool FC and new coach Arne Slot have been quietly gearing up for the 2024/2025 season with high hopes and expectations.

The Reds’ faithful are eagerly anticipating who will emerge as the top scorer in a squad brimming with attacking talent. With the likes of Mo Salah, Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz, and Cody Gakpo, the competition for goals is expected to be fierce. Let’s delve into the key contenders and assess who is most likely to lead Liverpool’s scoring charts this season, considering their past performances, current form, and potential impact.

We will also take a look at the odds for each player to win the Premier League Golden Boot according to the bookies.

Mo Salah

If we’re going to predict the top scorer for Liverpool next season, we can’t look past Mo Salah. Since his arrival at Anfield in 2017, Salah has been nothing short of sensational. He has finished as the top goal scorer in the Premier League three times and has consistently been among the league’s elite forwards. Last season, despite Liverpool’s inconsistent form, Salah managed to net 23 goals and provide 12 assists, showing that – while not at the top of his game – he still has plenty left to give.

Salah’s ability to maintain peak performance levels season after season is impressive, with his blistering pace, impeccable dribbling skills, and clinical finishing making him a constant threat to any defence. Salah’s partnership with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right flank has been particularly fruitful, with the duo’s chemistry allowing them to exploit spaces and deliver pinpoint crosses and through balls, leading to numerous scoring opportunities last season.

Beyond his goal-scoring prowess, Salah’s work rate off the ball is crucial to Liverpool’s high-pressing system. His defensive contributions often go unnoticed but are vital in maintaining the team’s structure and press. Moreover, Salah’s leadership on and off the pitch will play a crucial role in Liverpool’s quest for silverware this season.

The bookies currently have Salah as the second most likely candidate to the Golden Boot, only behind Erling Haaland.

Betting Odds to be Premier League Top Scorer: 10/1

Key Stats (2023/2024 Season):

Goals: 23

Assists: 12

Shots per game: 3.5

Key passes per game: 1.8

Darwin Núñez

Darwin Núñez, the Uruguayan striker, joined Liverpool last season and made an immediate impact. Known for his physical presence, aerial ability, and knack for scoring crucial goals, Núñez quickly adapted to the Premier League’s demands. He scored 18 goals in the league, forming a formidable partnership with Salah and Díaz upfront.

Núñez’s physical attributes make him a perfect fit for Liverpool’s high-intensity playing style. His strength and aerial prowess provide a different dimension to Liverpool’s attack, allowing them to vary their approach. Núñez is particularly dangerous during set-pieces and crosses, where his height and heading ability come into play.

Despite his impressive debut season, Núñez has room for improvement. His link-up play and decision-making in the final third can be inconsistent at times. However, these are aspects of his game that can develop as he gains more experience in the Premier League, and if he can tap into the same kind of goalscoring form he has seen playing for Uruguay this summer, the sky will be the limit for him.

Betting Odds to be Premier League Top Scorer: 16/1

Key Stats (2023/2024 Season):

Goals: 18

Assists: 6

Shots per game: 2.9

Aerial duels won per game: 4.3

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo, the Dutch sensation, joined Liverpool in the January transfer window and quickly became a crucial part of the team. With his powerful shots, intelligent positioning, and ability to link play, Gakpo scored 10 goals in just half a season.

Gakpo’s physicality and technical skills make him a well-rounded attacker. His ability to hold up the ball and bring others into play adds a new dimension to Liverpool’s forward line. Gakpo’s versatility allows him to play in various attacking roles, making him a valuable asset for Slot’s tactical plans.

Despite his short stint at Liverpool so far, Gakpo has shown glimpses of his potential. His ability to score from long range, combined with his vision and passing accuracy, makes him a dual threat. Gakpo’s intelligence and composure in front of goal suggest that he could easily become a prolific scorer for Liverpool this year.

Intriguingly, WhoScored.com had the former PSV star down as the biggest xG overperformer in the Euros this summer.

Betting Odds to be Premier League Top Scorer: 33/1

Key Stats (2023/2024 Season):

Goals: 10 (from January onwards)

Assists: 4

Shots per game: 3.0

Key passes per game: 1.4

Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz had a breakout season last year, showcasing his dribbling skills, speed, and ability to score from difficult angles. The Colombian winger scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in the league, becoming a fan favourite at Anfield.

Díaz’s direct style of play adds a different dynamic to Liverpool’s attack. His ability to take on defenders and create chances out of seemingly impossible situations makes him a constant threat. Díaz’s flair and creativity allow him to unlock tight defences, often producing moments of magic that can change the course of a game.

His work ethic and willingness to track back and defend are also commendable. Díaz’s defensive contributions help Liverpool maintain their shape and press effectively. His understanding of the game and tactical awareness allow him to adapt to different roles and responsibilities on the pitch.

Betting Odds to be Premier League Top Scorer: 66/1

Key Stats (2023/2024 Season):

Goals: 14

Assists: 10

Shots per game: 2.8

Key passes per game: 1.7

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota has been a revelation since joining Liverpool, known for his versatility and goal-scoring ability. Jota can play across the front three, and his movement and positioning often find him in goal-scoring positions. Last season, he netted 15 goals in the league, despite missing a portion of the season due to injury.

Jota’s instinct for finding space in the box is one of his greatest strengths. He has a knack for arriving in the right place at the right time, whether it’s to finish off a cross or pounce on a loose ball. His ability to score with both feet and his head makes him a constant threat in and around the penalty area.

In addition to his goal-scoring prowess, Jota’s defensive contributions are significant. His pressing and tackling high up the pitch often lead to turnovers and quick transitions, creating scoring opportunities for Liverpool. His versatility allows Slot to deploy him in various attacking roles, making him a valuable asset in different tactical setups.

While Jota’s odds to win the Golden Boot are pretty slim, he is still worth a punt – especially if you happen to have any No Sweat Bets that can allow you a virtually risk-free shot.

Betting Odds to be Premier League Top Scorer: 80/1

Key Stats (2023/2024 Season):

Goals: 15

Assists: 8

Shots per game: 2.6

Dribbles per game: 1.5

Liverpool’s attacking options are among the best in the Premier League, with multiple players capable of scoring 15+ goals a season.

Mo Salah remains the favourite to be Liverpool’s top scorer in 2024/2025, but Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz, and Cody Gakpo all have the potential to challenge for that title.