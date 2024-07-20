Absence of three Liverpool players in first friendly could suggest summer exits

Liverpool fans were not able to watch our full friendly against Preston but with two players not being part of the squad, we can perhaps read something between the lines.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com, ’25 players got minutes’ against the Lily Whites but there was no place for Andy Robertson, Caoimhin Kelleher or Jayden Danns.

Three players at very different stages of their Anfield careers but still a trio you would expect to see be handed minutes, especially in a game where so many got opportunities.

First is the captain of Scotland but given his very recent return from Euros action, this should be nothing more than allowing him the chance to get more training before playing a game – even though Dominik Szoboszlai took part before an early substitution.

Next is our Irish goalkeeper who was among the first returning players this summer and so we would expect him to be given minutes in such a match.

Finally the Scouser up front, again part of the first group at the AXA Training Centre and another strange omission from action.

Arne Slot will have the insider information but we could assume that our left back will be on the pitch soon but moves away from Merseyside could be on the cards for the other two.

Our No.62 has been linked with a No.1 position elsewhere and this may well mean an offer is soon to be accepted for his services.

A local lad with an eye for goal should be treasured too but this may also point to a possible loan move away – time will tell though.

