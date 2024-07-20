Journalist: Liverpool won’t sanction exit for £75m-rated maestro unless one thing happens

It’s been a markedly quiet transfer window so far for Liverpool, with no major incomings or player exits confirmed since the market opened a month ago.
The lack of any concrete activity is in stark contrast to the abundance of speculation surrounding not just prospective signings, but also potential departures from Anfield.
In a piece for the Liverpool Echo on Saturday, Ian Doyle analysed the situations of numerous players whose immediate futures with the Reds have been subjected to varying levels of scrutiny.
One of those linked with a move elsewhere is the man in the number 7 shirt, with the journalist writing: “Perhaps the most high-profile potential exit is Luis Diaz.
“Paris Saint-Germain and, more pertinently, Barcelona have been linked with a long-time interest, with the player’s father making no secret of a desire for the winger to one day play in Spain.
“Liverpool would want around £75m for the Colombian and would only sanction a sale once they had a replacement lined up.”
Liverpool have been linked with several left-sided wingers already this summer, including the likes of Anthony Gordon and Crysencio Summerville, rumours which have done the rounds in tandem with speculation over Diaz potentially leaving for Barcelona.
Having signed the Colombian for an initial £37.5m in January 2022 – potentially rising to £50m (BBC) – and seen him flourish in the meantime, it’s no surprise that the Reds would demand a hefty profit if they were to part with him in the next few weeks.
Furthermore, it could take a fee in the region of £75m to sign a left winger who’d match or exceed the quality that the 27-year-old has shown at Anfield, and Arne Slot certainly won’t want to be left without a replacement coming through the door if LFC do cash in on the ex-Porto forward.
Even if a lucrative offer arrives for Diaz, it seems too much of a risk to let him leave unless Liverpool were full sure that they’d have someone set to come straight in to take his place.
Yeah like they did with Lovren or Gini lol. FSG just care about the money and we are just their cash cow. They put as little as possible into the buying of necessary players and have left us short many times before. So much talk by media and club about war chests and big bids then nada happens. Yeah it worked with Klopp as he was an exceptional manager and had no choice but may not be the case with Slot. Also contracts for VVD, Trent and Salah need sorting. Purposely been done I feel so if they all re-sign will look like no need for new players and we go again rubbish. We are also in Champions League and need depth of squad. Also if Nunez gets a ban for Copa America then we need back up.
I really don’t expect any new players unless players leave and then we have Van den Berg being talked up for Matips replacement as well as Jaros for Kelleher .
Slot has been brought in to utilise the existing squad and kids.
From now on it will be a big event bringing any new player in.
Hughes talking about being opportunistic in August stinks of being cheap or just pure procrastination. Probably having to sell before buying which seems so lower league
,Slot being given time to look at the main squad before making any decisions is rubbish too as most of them don’t turn up until the start of the season.
Excuses .
Slot may have a squad that can win the Eredivisie but not this league without strengthening with more than just kids