Journalist: Liverpool won’t sanction exit for £75m-rated maestro unless one thing happens

It’s been a markedly quiet transfer window so far for Liverpool, with no major incomings or player exits confirmed since the market opened a month ago.

The lack of any concrete activity is in stark contrast to the abundance of speculation surrounding not just prospective signings, but also potential departures from Anfield.

In a piece for the Liverpool Echo on Saturday, Ian Doyle analysed the situations of numerous players whose immediate futures with the Reds have been subjected to varying levels of scrutiny.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

One of those linked with a move elsewhere is the man in the number 7 shirt, with the journalist writing: “Perhaps the most high-profile potential exit is Luis Diaz.

“Paris Saint-Germain and, more pertinently, Barcelona have been linked with a long-time interest, with the player’s father making no secret of a desire for the winger to one day play in Spain.

“Liverpool would want around £75m for the Colombian and would only sanction a sale once they had a replacement lined up.”

READ MORE: Enquiry made: Liverpool have asked about £38m tank who’s already won 3 trophies this year

READ MORE: (Photo) Liverpool fans get first glimpse of new away kit in Saturday morning fixture

Liverpool have been linked with several left-sided wingers already this summer, including the likes of Anthony Gordon and Crysencio Summerville, rumours which have done the rounds in tandem with speculation over Diaz potentially leaving for Barcelona.

Having signed the Colombian for an initial £37.5m in January 2022 – potentially rising to £50m (BBC) – and seen him flourish in the meantime, it’s no surprise that the Reds would demand a hefty profit if they were to part with him in the next few weeks.

Furthermore, it could take a fee in the region of £75m to sign a left winger who’d match or exceed the quality that the 27-year-old has shown at Anfield, and Arne Slot certainly won’t want to be left without a replacement coming through the door if LFC do cash in on the ex-Porto forward.

Even if a lucrative offer arrives for Diaz, it seems too much of a risk to let him leave unless Liverpool were full sure that they’d have someone set to come straight in to take his place.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions