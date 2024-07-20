Returning Euros midfielder subbed off before half-time in first Liverpool friendly

Liverpool fans were unable to watch the full match as we fell to a 1-0 defeat against Preston North End in our opening pre-season friendly of the summer.

Other than a match report on the club’s official website and four minutes of highlights on LFCTV, there’s little more that has been shared about the full events in Kirkby.

What this match report revealed though was that Dominik Szoboszlai was withdrawn after just 33 minutes of the match, with Wataru Endo taking his place.

READ MORE: (Video) Salah inches away from wonderful volley in Slot’s maiden game

With no more information shared, we don’t know whether this is down to a lack of fitness due to the recent return of the Hungarian captain – or an injury.

With Andy Robertson taking no part in the match, despite returning from Euros duty himself at the same time as his midfield teammate, it may well have been an arranged substitution for our No.8.

As we don’t have full access to the match or any further explanation, we’ll have to wait for news or more pictures and videos from the club.

READ MORE: (Video) Pundit touts important reason Trent could reject Real Madrid advances this summer

Ahead of a trip to the USA, Arne Slot will be wanting to manage minutes of players as they build up their fitness but also ensure that he gets to see what they’re like up close.

Let’s hope we can see more of the former RB Leipzig man soon and that this withdrawal was nothing sinister.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions