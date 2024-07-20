One thing happened for the first time in 219 days for Liverpool against Preston

It may not have been a match that was televised or fully shared to Liverpool fans, but we can still read a lot into some events which happened in the friendly against Preston on Friday.

One of these was the fact that Ben Doak started the match for the Reds, something he hasn’t done in 219 days since the start against Union SG in the Europa League.

After also missing Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign through injury, it’s great to see that the youngster can have such an immediate role in this pre-season.

READ MORE: Returning Euros midfielder subbed off before half-time in first Liverpool friendly

Not only as a player coming back from fitness concerns, but also due to the importance of being part of Arne Slot’s first summer at the club.

Whilst the Dutchman looks to instil new ideas to his players, having a hungry 18-year-old who’s trying to make an impact will certainly be a positive to both.

With no other natural right winger in our squad other than Mo Salah, it’s a great squad position for the former Celtic youngster to possess this season.

READ MORE: (Video) Salah inches away from wonderful volley in Slot’s maiden game

It remains to be seen if we will strengthen this position of the squad but for now, the academy starlet could see first-team chances be handed his way in the coming weeks.

It’s over to him to see whether he can take them.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions