(Photo) Liverpool fans get first glimpse of new away kit in Saturday morning fixture

Liverpool debuted their home kit for the 2024/25 season in their final match of the previous campaign (a 2-0 win over Wolves at Anfield), and the away shirt subtly had its first outing on Saturday.

The Reds’ first team were in their traditional colours for their friendly against Preston yesterday, leaving it to the under-19 side to debut the change strip when they faced their Eintracht Frankfurt counterparts in the Bundesliga Cup in Germany.

As seen in a photo shared to X by journalist Lewis Bower, the Merseysiders were in a dark navy kit which, on first viewing, corresponds with previous rumoured iterations which had surfaced online earlier this year.

Nike have yet to officially release Liverpool’s 2024/25 away shirt, but the young Reds may have beaten them to the punch with its low-key debut today.

You can view the new LFC away kit below, via @LewisBower2021 on X: