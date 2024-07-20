Liverpool could sell 21y/o talent if they receive a ‘significant’ summer offer – report

Liverpool could be open to selling one of their precocious young talents this summer, but only if a substantial offer is made.

Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast that the Reds are looking to offload some fringe players in order to bolster their transfer budget for prospective signings, and to that effect, Tyler Morton is one name who might be available at the right price.

However, Anfield chiefs would only sanction a sale of the 21-year-old if they receive a ‘significant’ bid for him, amid reported interest from the likes of RB Leipzig, Leicester and Atalanta (BBC Sport).

Slot is believed to be keen on giving Morton a few opportunities to impress in pre-season (The Athletic), and the midfielder played in the second half of Liverpool’s defeat to Preston on Friday.

After a tremendous loan spell at Hull City last term, where he registered eight goal contributions in 41 games, the 21-year-old will undoubtedly be gunning to do enough between now and the start of the campaign to earn himself a fair crack of the whip at Anfield over the next few months.

He’ll be looking at how Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley successfully made the leap from future prospects to first-team mainstays and striving to emulate that duo, although it might be through necessity that he gets his big break, as well as him making the most of the chances that he’s afforded.

If one or more of Morton’s suitors were to come along and offer an eight-figure sum, it might be enough to tempt Liverpool into doing a deal, especially if it becomes apparent in the next few weeks that game-time under Slot will be limited.

There’s probably a case to be made for three different scenarios – keeping him in the squad, loaning him out for further first-team exposure or selling him to boost the transfer kitty – and it’s not a decision into which the Reds should rush.

It’s exactly the kind of call that Richard Hughes was hired to make, and we can only hope that whatever he decides will ultimately prove to be a sensible judgement.

