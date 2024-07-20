Enquiry made: Liverpool have asked about £38m tank who’s already won 3 trophies this year

Liverpool’s ongoing search for centre-back reinforcements is reportedly leading them towards the Bundesliga.

According to CaughtOffside sources, the Reds have enquired about a possible deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou, who’s reportedly ready to move on from the German champions amid a desire to play in the Premier League.

Xabi Alonso’s side would apparently be willing to part with the 23-year-old for roughly €45m (£38m), and the player has yet to respond to a contract offer from his current employers, with Newcastle also showing an interest in the Ivory Coast international.

2024 has already been a memorable year for Kossounou, who helped his club to a domestic double and also tasted Africa Cup of Nations glory in February.

Liverpool’s efforts to strengthen their centre-back ranks were dealt a blow when Manchester United won the transfer race for Leny Yoro earlier this week, having been willing to pay more than the Reds for the teenage French defender.

Sepp van den Berg’s fine form in pre-season could potentially see him being retained by Arne Slot as a viable first-team option once the campaign gets underway, although it seems that LFC are still on the lookout for reinforcements outside of Anfield.

As per FBref, the 6 foot 2 Kossounou is a superb player on the ball, ranking among the top 1% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for successful take-ons and progressive carries per 90 minutes, along with the top 2% for progressive passes and top 4% for shot-creating actions.

However, he ranks poorly for core defensive traits such as tackling and aerial ability, and he’s predominantly right-footed, which wouldn’t distinguish him from what Liverpool already have at centre-back.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t seem to have deterred the Reds’ recruitment team, and we eagerly await to see whether the reported interest will soon manifest itself with a formal offer.

