Liverpool suffer first injury with pre-season absence confirmed – Pearce

One of the major problems during Jurgen Klopp’s time as Liverpool manager was juggling the vast number of injuries that came his way, something Arne Slot may already be experiencing.

Several players missed out on our first pre-season friendly under the new head coach but the absence of one man has been shared by James Pearce.

Writing for The Athletic, the journalist has explained that Jayden Danns was not part of the 25 players who were given minutes ‘due to a minor injury’.

This should mean that involvement in the upcoming tour of the USA is not impacted and we will see the Scouser back in action soon enough.

After watching the likes of Ben Doak given a chance in the first game of the Dutchman though, must have been frustrating for the striker who is hungry to show his potential.

Time is certainly on the side of the 18-year-old and he should still be handed opportunities to do what he did last season – find the back of the net for the first team.

It’s a long summer and campaign ahead so it’s important that the academy graduate keeps calm and ensures full fitness is in place.

Then, he can continue a fine development that looks set to culminate in plenty of goals in a red shirt.

You can view the Danns update via @JamesPearceLFC on X:

Jayden Danns not involved today due to a minor injury. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 19, 2024

