What James Pearce had to say about Caoimhin Kelleher could worry Liverpool fans

Caoimhin Kelleher is arguably the greatest second choice goalkeeper in world football which is both a blessing and a curse for Liverpool fans, as he deserves first team football.

Arne Slot fielded his first Liverpool team in a behind closed doors friendly against Preston where 25 players were given minutes in the match.

Several players were not part of this list, including Jayden Danns and our Irish stopper but James Pearce was one of the lucky few who were present.

After the match, The Athletic reporter took to X to confirm that our Scouse forward missed out on action due to a ‘minor injury’ and we all hope the academy graduate is back to action soon.

However, seeing as we’ve seen our No.62 in training from the start of pre-season and no explanation provided for his absence – it may well mean his Anfield days are numbered.

With such change in the club and the likes of John Achterberg and Jack Robinson leaving the goalkeeper department too – it would make sense for this to be the summer to cut ties.

If our new head coach is wanting to see whether both Adrian and our Carabao Cup hero can be replaced by just Vitezlsav Jaros, then there’s little point in playing the man who scored a Wembley penalty for the Reds.

It may be reading between the lines but the absence of the 25-year-old may well have been an inkling that his days as a Red are coming to an end.

