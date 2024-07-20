(Video) Even Liverpool fans would have to marvel at Robbie Brady’s winner from long range

Robbie Brady scored the only goal as Preston defeated Liverpool in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the AXA Training Centre on Friday, and to give him his due, it was a moment of brilliance which decided the match.

The Republic of Ireland international nabbed possession off the Reds on the halfway line and took one touch to get away from his opponent before letting fly from all of 40 yards, arcing a perfectly executed lob over the head of Vitezslav Jaros.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Despite Arne Slot’s team having the lion’s share of the ball and the majority of chances (liverpoolfc.com), they were unable to find a way past the Lilywhites and ended up on the losing side.

It’s obviously not the result that any Liverpool fan would’ve wanted, but it’s not one of any consequence either, and at least it was a piece of brilliance which saw us beaten rather than a lucky goal or a glaring error.

You can see Brady’s winning goal below, via @pnefc on X (formerly Twitter):