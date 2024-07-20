(Video) Salah inches away from wonderful volley in Slot’s maiden game

Liverpool playing a behind closed doors friendly means that many insiders were not privy to what happened against Preston but one clip of Mo Salah should excite fans.

With Kostas Tsimikas and Ben Doak linking up well on the left wing, it was the Greek Scouser who played a lovely ball into the box.

READ MORE: (Video) Pundit touts important reason Trent could reject Real Madrid advances this summer

After first meeting the head of an opposition defender, our Egyptian King rearranged himself well to first chest and then unleash a volley at goal.

Unfortunately for Arne Slot on his first game in charge, our No.11 wasn’t able to find the back of the net and it whistled over the bar.

You can view Salah’s effort (from 0:40) via LFCTV Go:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions