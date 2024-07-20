(Video) Arne Slot’s Fabio Carvalho decision could spell danger for Darwin Nunez

With Liverpool’s match against Preston not being available in full, we’ve been left to make assumptions based on the footage available – of how Arne Slot may want to play.

This doesn’t mean that interesting conclusions can’t still be made and that includes the position of Fabio Caravlho with the former Fulham youngster being played in a central attacking position.

READ MORE: (Video) Arne Slot’s full back performance in friendly provides Alexander-Arnold hint

With Mo Salah and Ben Doak playing out wide around the 21-year-old, this may mean that our new head coach plays a No.10 type player in a false 9 role in his side.

Should this be the case then Darwin Nunez may be worrying about how he would fit into this particular system.

You can view highlights of Arne Slot’s first game via LFCTV Go:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions