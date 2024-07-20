(Video) Arne Slot’s full-back performance in friendly provides Alexander-Arnold hint

We were not allowed to see the full game against Preston in Arne Slot’s first friendly but we can still read a little into the highlights provided.

From the four minute clip it seems that Liverpool not only did play two midfielders deeper than an attacking option in front but that also our full-backs played very wide.

With questions over both Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future and position in the team, it seems a hybrid role as an inverted full back was not on offer to the likes of Kostas Tsimikas or Conor Bradley.

It will remain to be seen if the Scouser will operate one of the two central midfielders or as the wide right back for the Reds in the upcoming season – if his head isn’t turned by Real Madrid.

You can view highlights of Liverpool’s performance via LFCTV Go:

