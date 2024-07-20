Journalist: One Liverpool youngster is taking his ‘big chance to impress’ Slot in pre-season

A number of Liverpool’s fringe players and young prospects will have viewed pre-season as their golden opportunity to impress Arne Slot, and it seems as if one man in particular is making the most of it.

Sepp van den Berg stood out with his efforts in the dreaded six-minute fitness race at the AXA Training Centre, with only Mo Salah outperforming him in that regard (The Athletic), and as highlighted by DaveOCKOP, the defender has been notably impressive behind the scenes in Kirkby over the past fortnight.

The Daily Mail’s Merseyside football reporter Lewis Steele took to social media after the Reds’ friendly defeat to Preston on Friday, and he singled out the Dutch centre-back for praise in his post-match verdict.

An excerpt from the journalist’s tweet read: “Sepp van den Berg clearly being handed a big chance to impress during the off-season and taking it so far.”

But on a serious note: good to see Stefan Bajcetic get some minutes. Will be interesting to see how he fares after a horror year with injury. Sepp van den Berg clearly being handed a big chance to impress during the off-season and taking it so far. Mo Salah as No 9? Could just… — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) July 19, 2024

It was only seven weeks ago that Van den Berg’s Liverpool future seemed nonexistent after he hinted in an interview with De Telegraaf that he wanted to move on from Anfield permanently after three years of being dispatched on loan.

However, it’s to the 22-year-old’s enormous credit that, rather than effectively downing tools to try and force an exit, he’s knuckled down and struck a serious impression on coaches at the AXA Training Centre with his pace, power and physical development (DaveOCKOP).

With three of the Reds’ senior centre-backs on their holidays after their involvement in the latter stages of Euro 2024, an opportunity presented itself for the Dutchman to prove himself to Slot, and by all accounts he appears to be clasping it with both hands.

It remains to be seen just how much game-time Van den Berg would get at Anfield over the coming campaign once our full squad is in situ, but 12 months ago it would’ve been farfetched to claim that Jarell Quansah would make England’s preliminary roster for a major tournament this summer.

So long as the 22-year-old keeps doing the right things in Kirkby and performs well in pre-season friendlies, he could well put himself in the frame for first-team inclusion when the competitive action begins, even if the bulk of his appearances come in domestic cup competitions.

If all goes swimmingly, he might yet save Liverpool the need to spend big on a centre-back in the transfer market.

