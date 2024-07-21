(Video) Fans will love exciting footage that came out of Liverpool yesterday

Liverpool fans have already been treated to some insight into what life under Arne Slot will look like.
The Merseysiders did succumb to a 1-0 pre-season defeat to Preston North End in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the AXA training centre.
With pre-season, of course, it’s always well-advised to take results with a pinch of salt (if not completely ignore them altogether) and focus on performance.
There was a particularly exciting passage of play in the build-up to what could have been quite the goal from the Reds, with the ball being moved from flank to flank in search of an eventual opening.
we all know that the team needs a centre back, defensive midfielder,senior right back defender needed but must be better than TAA coz TAA is no longer defensive wise only being an high way the opponents. the way we are handling our tranfer market we are moving too slowly why? we are talking on players but no serious signing yet. on behalf of our team let TAA leave the club and we sign joshua kimich will work for us .