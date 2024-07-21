Liverpool could now swoop for ‘excellent’ £37.9m player with Man Utd out of transfer picture – report

Liverpool have been handed something of a transfer boost in the summer window.

The Reds have had their path to Goncalo Inacio made easier after Manchester United abandoned their alleged pursuit of the Sporting Lisbon star following their signing of Leny Yoro.

This update comes courtesy of Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhã, with the report in question claiming the Primeira Liga-based outfit would be open to beginning negotiations with a fee of around £37.9m.

The ‘excellent’ (as described by scout Jacek Kulig on X) No.25 was ever-present as Ruben Amorim’s men lifted the top-flight title in 2023/24.

At the top of Liverpool’s shortlist?

Correio da Manha now claim that the 22-year-old has since risen to the top of our defensive shortlist.

That shouldn’t come as a massive surprise if the defender is indeed available below the £40m mark. We suspect it will certainly take above that figure to persuade Sporting to release their highly-rated defender this summer.

FBref have the footballer down as one of the most competent operators in ‘Men’s next 14 competitions’ (outside of Europe’s top five leagues) when it comes to playing and carrying the ball.

His pass completion rate (89.1%) puts him in the 87th percentile, according to FBref, and is comparable to that of Ibrahima Konate’s. Likewise, Inacio compares favourable for progressive passes and carries, albeit in a significantly weaker league.

