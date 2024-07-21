Liverpool fan favourite who hasn’t played since January 2023 could finally get his move – report

It’s not been an easy few years for the man Liverpool fans dubbed ‘the Bolton Baresi’.

Beloved across the red half of Merseyside, but facing the impossible task of overcoming competition including Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, chances have not come frequently for Nat Phillips. Certainly not since the injury-hit season of 2021/22.

In fact, the last time the Englishman was even seen in a Liverpool shirt for Jurgen Klopp’s senior side was back in January 2023 when the Reds faced Wolves in a third round FA Cup replay.

Football Insider, however, now reports that the 27-year-old could finally get a permanent move away from Anfield.

Could a transfer be on the horizon for Phillips?

The report confirms that we’re prepared to accept offers for the centre-half in the current window.

Whilst Phillips has truly been nothing short of an impeccable servant whenever his number was called, a permanent transfer has been long overdue.

With the club potentially looking to add another face to the backline, albeit to replace Joel Matip, chances are simply going to be hard to come by.

At the very least, we’d certainly hope so after experiencing the horrors of the 2020/21 campaign!

