Liverpool preparing formal move for ‘unbelievable’ 17-g/c Euros finalist – report

Liverpool are now understood to be preparing a formal move for Eberechi Eze this summer according to one report.

Football Insider now claims Crystal Palace are likely to demand a similar fee to that which Bayern Munich forked out for Michael Olise (£50.8m) earlier in the window.

Tottenham are among the other handful of Premier League clubs also keen on landing the England international.

The 26-year-old, labelled as ‘unbelievable’ by teammate Joachim Andersen (The Standard), registered 17 goal contributions in 31 games (across all competitions) last term.

Will Liverpool sign Eze this summer?

Liverpool have previously been brought up as a potential destination for Eze this summer.

Steve Kay, of Football Transfers, noted that Arsenal are unlikely to represent a serious option for the Eagles star. If we were to part ways with Luis Diaz, however, then we’d become ‘a shout’ for the left-sided forward.

As things currently stand, we’re otherwise incredibly well-stocked when it comes to options on the left flank between Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and our Colombian international.

We’re in no immediate rush to see the Copa America finalist sold, of course, especially not whilst there remains a complete lack of cover for Mo Salah on the opposing flank.

